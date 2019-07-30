QUESTION: You wrote that the Cardinals will kick themselves if they let the flawed Cubs beat them for the division. Aren't you underestimating Chicago? The Cubs did lead the division for 60 days this season.
BENFRED: If having the National League's worst road record is not flawed, what is? The Cubs' manager is on the hot seat. One player is away from the team while dealing with a personal crisis. Another player is away from the team because he struggled on the field after a domestic-violence situation off of it. The bullpen is on tilt.
Lineup's good, but this is the most flawed, catchable, beatable version of the Cubs the Cardinals have encountered in some time. Not taking advantage of it would be a mistake.
John Mozeliak said 2019 matters. Bill DeWitt Jr. said the team was built to win the division. Well, Wednesday's the trade deadline, the Cardinals are in first, and every sign is screaming that the Cardinals need to add a very good starter.
Explaining how other teams got them and why the Cardinals did not, in a year that is all about ending the postseason-less skid, would be a hard sell for this front office to its fans.