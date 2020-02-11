UNFAIR TO JOHN BURROUGHS?

QUESTION: Why did you focus on John Burroughs dropping Lutheran North in football when Priory made the same decision? That was grossly unfair. Additionally, I saw no mention of the player safety concerns (specifically, the size of North's linemen) that factored into Burroughs' decision. For a school that may not have a program in 5 years due to falling participation related to CTE concerns, that is a defensible rationale for dropping North.
BENFRED: A few reasons. Burroughs was the latest in what has become a trend. And Burroughs had been incredibly competitive with Lutheran North in recent seasons. The two programs are 5-5 against one another in the last decade of regular-season conference meetings. Burroughs put a 30-plus point beating on Lutheran North as soon ago as 2015, when Burroughs rolled on to win the state championship. There were no concerns about player safety or an unfair gap between programs then. Why now?
I've yet to see proof that playing against Lutheran North caused more injuries than playing against another team. Why are there no concerns about player safety in similar lopsided losses Burroughs has taken against MICDS? There seems to be different treatments for different teams. No one seemed to mind when Lutheran North was taking its lumps, but now that Lutheran North is handing out the lumps, it's a safety issue? Sorry. Hard for me to buy what you are selling.
You're telling me recent Burroughs star Ezekiel Elliott running full speed into some over-matched kid could not have been defined as a safety issue? Come on.
I reviewed the explanation sent from Burroughs to Lutheran North that stopped the scheduling of the series. Player safety was never mentioned. Just the gap between the two schools at the time.
If each Lutheran North linemen dropped 15 pounds, would it be OK then? If the Lutheran North linemen were just as heavy but not as good, would the game have been dropped?
I think not.