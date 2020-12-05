Unflappable freshmen Bazelak, Mevis rally Mizzou to wild victory over Arkansas

“I’m going to for two. I’m going to end this thing,” Pittman said he told offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. “‘We’re going to seal this game and go home.’”

That’s when an already brutal sequence for senior linebacker Jamal Brooks went from bad to worse. In the game to replace star Nick Bolton, ejected in the second quarter for targeting, Brooks had already dropped a potential interception and missed a tackle on fourth down that would have clinched the victory. This time, as Jefferson scanned his receivers in the end zone, he hit Brooks in the hands — and the ball bounced right to Arkansas’ Woods for the go-ahead 2-pointer.

Brooks’ coach greeted him on the sideline with a simple message.

“I told him, ‘Hustle off. We got you. We’re going to win the game,’” Drinkwitz said.

He relayed the same plan to his young QB.

“It was simple,” Drinkwitz said. “‘Let's go win the game.’”

With 43 seconds on their side plus three timeouts and their coach’s unbridled confidence, the Tigers needed to cover about 45 yards to reach Mevis’ range. They managed 60. Bazelak completed all four of his throws for 14, 18, 12 and 10 yards.