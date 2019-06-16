Subscribe for 99¢
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7

Boston's Charlie McAvoy wallops Alexander Steen in the neck with his stick as they fight for a loose puck during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Alternate captain Alexander Steen, a former 33-goal scorer, accepted a reduced role on the fourth line in mid-March without complaint. The team was better off for it and his leadership never wavered.

At about the same time, it became clear to Jake Allen that the lead goaltender's job belonged to Jordan Binnington. He stayed positive and supportive, making the most of whatever road starts came his way.

Despite his preference to play center, Brayden Schenn didn't squawk when moved to left wing in late January. The team won its next 11 starts.