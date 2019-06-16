Alternate captain Alexander Steen, a former 33-goal scorer, accepted a reduced role on the fourth line in mid-March without complaint. The team was better off for it and his leadership never wavered.
At about the same time, it became clear to Jake Allen that the lead goaltender's job belonged to Jordan Binnington. He stayed positive and supportive, making the most of whatever road starts came his way.
Despite his preference to play center, Brayden Schenn didn't squawk when moved to left wing in late January. The team won its next 11 starts.