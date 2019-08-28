To a comment about identifying the Blues' unsung heroes in the playoffs, Tom T. replied:
Tough question because the playoffs run so long, and guys who play great for the whole two months become "sung" heroes rather than "unsung." If you rule out stars on the theory that there's no way for someone like Tarasenko or Schwartz to be an unsung hero, then Carl Gunnarsson certainly had some moments. For all the credit Maroon gets for the goal against Dallas, Robert Thomas certainly made that play happen. He was less of a factor in the Boston series because of his wrist injury. Oskar Sundqvist had some good moments.
As a group, you had to like the fourth line. They're more than one person, but they might get my vote.
Anyone else have a vote on an unsung hero? I think the way the playoffs went, unless you chose someone like Jake Allen who didn't play much, I don't know that there's a wrong answer. Almost everyone contributed at some point.
Follow-up comment: Unsung heroes = every single person that got benched at any point in the playoffs. No complaining, no distracting stories, just what's best for the team. I think it was a big part of the resiliency and focus that they talked about all playoffs long. That includes Jake Allen.
TOM T.: Distractions were at a minimum for this team, and yes, you could point to Allen as an unsung hero for his role in supporting Binnington and not being a distraction or a drag on the team. Allen could see what was happening with Binnington and let him run with it.