Subscribe for 99¢
LaDue scores go-ahead goal, Kings rally to beat Blues 4-3

Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist celebrate a Blues goal during the Jan. 21 game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Over his first three NHL seasons, Oskar Sundqvist had two goals in 70 games. In 2018-19, he blossomed into a 14-goal scorer, flashing previously unseen passing skills while continuing his strong defensive play. Like Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev wasn't assured of a roster spot entering camp. But he also scored 14 goals, doubling his previous NHL high, brought a physical presence and was stout on the penalty-killing unit. Together, Sundqvist and Barbashev more than made up for the loss of previous fourth-line mainstays Kyle Brodziak and Scottie Upshall.