The Cardinals and the Dodgers were the only NL teams to rank in the top five in starter ERA (3.78) and bullpen ERA (3.82), and yet the Cardinals pulled that off despite getting zero starts from Carlos Martinez, Alex Reyes, and Austin Gomber and losing fire-breathing closer Jordan Hicks before the Fourth of July.
Independent of Wainwright’s decision, the Cardinals have three starters returning to the rotation: Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, and Miles Mikolas. Martinez, who had 24 saves, has expressed an interest in going to starting, but he’ll have to prove his health and commitment to a starter’s regimen to win back the role he once starred in. The Cardinals have options — and so does the free-agent market. The Cardinals acknowledged a wish to add a starter at the trade deadline, and will have far better opportunity to do so this winter.
The free-agent market is rich with starters, from Gerrit Cole seeking a record-setting deal to lefties Madison Bumgarner and Cole Hamels, maybe even David Price. The available pitchers also include these three who have interested the Cardinals before: lefty Dallas Keuchel, righthander Zack Wheeler, and Breese, Ill., native Jake Odorizzi.
The Cardinals see the appeal of adding a lefty to the rotation — their four division rivals had a combined .439 winning percentage vs. lefty starters in 2019 — and adding another helping of quality innings to the group. They don’t need a starter, but if they find what they want it will fortify the strength that won a division.