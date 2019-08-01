QUESTION: Any update on selling beer/wine to the general public in Missouri athletic venues at athletic events? I thought July 31 was somewhat of a deadline for a decision.
MATTER: At last check, AD Jim Sterk is still working through the process of making this happen this year. I would expect some kind of announcement soon. Missouri wants to make it happen, but the athletics department needs everyone in alignment, from police to campus leadership to their food and beverage distributor.
Follow-up: Do fans really want to overpay for cheap booze at Faurot? Why is it so hard to enjoy football without alcohol? What's wrong with getting sloshed in the parking lot beforehand?
MATTER: This doesn't concern me, and I can't speak for the fans. But when I attend a sporting event that I'm not covering, I like to enjoy an adult beverage or two. Not everyone drinks to get annihilated and black out. I'm sure a lot of fans would like the opportunity to have a beer without having to binge drink in the parking lot before the game or sneak in their favorite spirit in their cargo shorts.
EARLIER STORY: Mizzou hopes to follow West Virginia's lead on alcohol sales