QUESTION: Any updates on some of the Cardinals walking wounded? Hicks, Reyes, Cecil? Have the Cards been monitoring JMart and if so is he behaving?
GOOLD: Jose Martinez? He's an adult. I'm not sure what "monitoring" you're talking about. The Cardinals keep tabs on social media, and I know they've in the past tried to police some of the things they've seen from Carlos Martinez -- videoing himself while driving high speeds, for example, and they've had some success reminding him of that -- but I don't know what this would be referencing, and like I said. He's an adult. This is his offseason, his time away, his unpaid vacation, and you have to think of how you would react to your boss checking in on your vacation. It's the same thing.
Jordan Hicks -- Same as it ever was. He's going to be back around the All-Star break. There is an extra month of rehab built into his timetable this winter, in part, because of his diabetes, and the monitoring he and the Cardinals wanted to do as he rebuilt his strength.
Alex Reyes -- Normal winter. He's in the Dominican Republic, or was a few weeks ago when I checked. He's working out at the team's academy at times, and the Cardinals believe that the change of scenery and change of perspective and offseason without injury and family concerns will be best for him. Spoke to his agent recently, and he said that Reyes was in a good place, mentally, and focused on building strength.
Brett Cecil -- Ready to go for spring training. Should be deep into a throwing program in the near future and aiming to be good to go at the start of spring, ahead of the other major-leaguers.
Carlos Martinez -- Has an important checkup coming up here in Jupiter or St. Louis. The Cardinals need to know how he's recovered from treatment and where he appears to be headed with his throwing program. If they see some setback or some concern with his stamina/strength then they are positioned to pivot into the market place for a starter. If they think he can be the starter, the Cardinals are going to spend some time in the next few weeks exploring the relief market. His progress is a fork in the road for the Cardinals this winter.