UPDATES ON GOALIE PROSPECTS
0 comments

UPDATES ON GOALIE PROSPECTS

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
St. Louis Blues training camp

Evan Fitzpatrick defends the goal during a scrimmage at Blues training camp in 2016. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

QUESTION: There have been rumors that the Blues are not high on goalie prospect Evan Fitzpatrick. Accurate? Otherwise, why wouldn't he be on the AHL roster this season? Also, any news on Vadim Zherenko, the Russian goalie prospectdrafted last year?

TOM T.: Haven't heard the Blues were down on Fitzpatrick. Goalie development is one of the great mysteries of hockey. Some guys come quick, some more slowly. The reason to not put him at San Antonio this season was to get him more games. If he was the backup to Husso, he'd be getting one game a week. The Blues wanted Husso to get a lot of games, so by putting Fitzpatrick elsewhere, Fitzpatrick could be the No. 1 and get games.

No news on Zherenko, the mystery goalie from last year. Looks like he had good numbers in Russia this year. With the backup of goalies the Blues have, he'll probably stay in Europe for a while to get games. He would get more there than he could get here.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports