UPDATES ON GOALIE PROSPECTS

QUESTION: There have been rumors that the Blues are not high on goalie prospect Evan Fitzpatrick. Accurate? Otherwise, why wouldn't he be on the AHL roster this season? Also, any news on Vadim Zherenko, the Russian goalie prospectdrafted last year?
TOM T.: Haven't heard the Blues were down on Fitzpatrick. Goalie development is one of the great mysteries of hockey. Some guys come quick, some more slowly. The reason to not put him at San Antonio this season was to get him more games. If he was the backup to Husso, he'd be getting one game a week. The Blues wanted Husso to get a lot of games, so by putting Fitzpatrick elsewhere, Fitzpatrick could be the No. 1 and get games.
No news on Zherenko, the mystery goalie from last year. Looks like he had good numbers in Russia this year. With the backup of goalies the Blues have, he'll probably stay in Europe for a while to get games. He would get more there than he could get here.
