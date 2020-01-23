UPDATING THE QB COMPETITION

QUESTION: With Coach Drinkwitz being QB-centric, what is the current status of our QB pool? Is Shawn Robinson fully healthy, and how is Connor Bazelak doing? Also, what are expectations for signing day? Drinkwitz has been hitting the trail but we've only seen two names pop up. Finally, I know that Coach Drinkwitz reached out to Coach Pinkel, who was positive over that. Comment how you wish towards that.
MATTER: Shawn Robinson is healthy by all accounts. He'll have a great chance to win the job this fall. He's the most game experienced. Taylor Powell is still in the mix. He got his first real taste of game experience last season. Connor Bazelak (above) is coming off major knee surgery but has said he expects to be ready for the start of the season. Brady Cook moved to campus this week, but you've got to think a freshman will be a long shot.
As for signing day, MU has just one commitment from a D-tackle. Drinkwitz has made it clear he wants a couple linemen on both sides of the ball, a defensive back and "a touchdown maker." Signing day is less than two weeks away, so his staff has some big weekends coming up for official visits.
On Pinkel, I know he's open to lending his experience/advice to Drinkwitz, but he's not going to have an office in the facility and become a coach emeritus. If Drinkwitz is smart — and he seems to be just that — he'll take time to get to know Pinkel and lean on him when it comes to certain situations and big-picture topics.