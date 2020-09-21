UPSET ABOUT THE UMPING

QUESTION: Does the umpires' union police itself as far as umps consistently making bad calls? Are they graded on their performance? Doesn't an umpire like Joe West serve as a bad example to other younger umpires? He acts like he is the second coming of Doug Harvey.
COMMISH: Not just because he is a good friend of mine, but Joe West is among the best umpires -- although too much of a showman, I understand, for some tastes. But he will make calls that some umpires don't have the nerve to make.
The umpires have numerous supervisors who look at games constantly and the commissioner's office looks, too, so there is plenty of policing. Unfortunately, this season, a lot of veteran umpires have opted out because of COVID-19 and a number of umpires are here who weren't ready to be here, probably. The umpiring hasn't been as good, certainly.
Follow-up: How does MLB group an umpires crew? Longevity, personality, performance (or lack thereof)? I assume these four guys are together for the season. What if you get teamed with the "Singing Cowboy" and want out?
COMMISH: The umpiring crew chiefs traditionally get to chose their next in command and then the commissioner's office assigns the rest of the four-man crews.
The crew chiefs mostly have been based on longevity, although this year eight of them opted out, so there have been changes in some crew chiefs you wouldn't have had and some changes in umpires who wouldn't be here. I would never opt out of a chance to work with the Singing Cowboy although, God knows, I've spent enough time with him.
