Kickoff: 3 p.m., FloFootball
Line: New Mexico State by 7
Quick Hit: Here’s a game only the degenerates can love. We’ve got 1-9 UTEP vs. 1-9 New Mexico State. If you want to torture yourself and watch this on TV, find yourself something called FloFootball and have yourself a day. Believe it or not, this is a big rivalry game. Well, it was at one point. It’s the Battle of I-10 and fittingly the loser will sport a 1-10 record. How about this for symmetry: UTEP’s offense ranks No. 121 and its defense is No. 103. NMSU’s offense is No. 103 and its defense is No. 121.
Matter's Pick: New Mexico State 24, UTEP 14