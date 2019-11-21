Subscribe for 99¢
No. 1 LSU wants to make sure it avoids letdown at Ole Miss

Mississippi quarterback John Rhys Plumlee outruns New Mexico State defensive back Austin Perkins on a touchdown play during the Nov. 9 game in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo)

Kickoff: 3 p.m., FloFootball

Line: New Mexico State by 7

Quick Hit: Here’s a game only the degenerates can love. We’ve got 1-9 UTEP vs. 1-9 New Mexico State. If you want to torture yourself and watch this on TV, find yourself something called FloFootball and have yourself a day. Believe it or not, this is a big rivalry game. Well, it was at one point. It’s the Battle of I-10 and fittingly the loser will sport a 1-10 record. How about this for symmetry: UTEP’s offense ranks No. 121 and its defense is No. 103. NMSU’s offense is No. 103 and its defense is No. 121.

Matter's Pick: New Mexico State 24, UTEP 14