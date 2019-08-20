QUESTION: What’s the aversion to playing actual outfielders (Arozarena, Thomas) in the outfield? Watching light-hitting utility infielders play out there is truly baffling.
GOOLD: Shildt likes having Edman and his ability to switch-hit in the lineup. I agree that it's baffling why Lane Thomas doesn't play more. Other player who have done as well as he has with his tools have been given free-range in center field for an extended period. Not sure why his ability hasn't received the same opportunity.
Follow-up: Carp was in the lineup again Monday night with Edman in RF. Why did they even bring Arozarena and Thomas up here if they will not play them? Does Carp play the rest of the year? I fear they will trade Arozarena like they did Mercado last year.
GOOLD: 1. This is a real question. Arozarena and Thomas are having their wings clipped voluntarily, and having them up and not playing does not make much sense. One up, maybe. Two? Why spoil the 40-man roster spot?
2. Carpenter plays as long as the Cardinals think him getting well is their best bet to win a division, and that is definitely the bet they're making.
It's not unusual. We see teams bet on their best players even when they're struggling all the time. They are betting on that happening, and if it doesn't then here's a reason why they will be home for October.
3. I won't talk you out of having that trade fear.