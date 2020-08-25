 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
v
0 comments

v

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Blues workout at home before departure

St. Louis Blues forward Vladmir Tarasenko practices during morning workout on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

• Wednesday update: More surgery for Tarasenko

QUESTION: Will the Blues be with or without Vladimir Tarasenko next season? Could they move on from him? Could Armstrong have reason to pursue a big-time scorer?

BENFRED: It wouldn't make sense to move on from him now, not when his value is might be at its lowest point. But counting on him to be a 30-plus goal scorer moving forward seems too optimistic.

His outlook and the adjusted expectations for him have to be considered in this offseason's planning, for sure.

If Pietrangelo is gone, it will be interesting to see which direction Armstrong goes. I won't pretend to know. He's unpredictable at times, and he's able to completely remove emotion from the equation, unlike some.

First we have to find out what the Blues are willing to share about the doctors' word on Tarasenko's shoulder situation.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports