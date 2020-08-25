• Wednesday update: More surgery for Tarasenko
QUESTION: Will the Blues be with or without Vladimir Tarasenko next season? Could they move on from him? Could Armstrong have reason to pursue a big-time scorer?
BENFRED: It wouldn't make sense to move on from him now, not when his value is might be at its lowest point. But counting on him to be a 30-plus goal scorer moving forward seems too optimistic.
His outlook and the adjusted expectations for him have to be considered in this offseason's planning, for sure.
If Pietrangelo is gone, it will be interesting to see which direction Armstrong goes. I won't pretend to know. He's unpredictable at times, and he's able to completely remove emotion from the equation, unlike some.
First we have to find out what the Blues are willing to share about the doctors' word on Tarasenko's shoulder situation.
