VACATE THE ASTROS' TITLE?

Astros reeling from fallout from scandal as spring begins

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, the Houston Astros celebrate with the trophy after their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council wants Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles and award the trophies to the Dodgers. The resolution was introduced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after it was revealed that the Astros used a system by then-coach Alex Cora in 2017 to tip off batters on what pitch was to be thrown. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

 Alex Gallardo

QUESTION: Baseball should have taken a cue from the NCAA and vacated the Astros' title. Would you have agreed?

BENFRED: No. And I would point to the same NCAA as reason. Those NCAA vacated titles are still celebrated by the schools that lost them. They are not wiped from memories.

There is no Men In Black mind correction for sports championships.

Baseball is not college basketball. Baseball cares about history and broken rules. Scandals live forever in baseball, and this one certainly will. Let the Astros keep their trophy and championship as a scarlet letter of sorts. It's hollow and tarnished. 

I have to think the Dodgers would not want it handed over in retroactive fashion. And pretending that World Series didn't happen? That's not logical.

The cheating Astros won it. That should be the memory.

