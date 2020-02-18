VACATE THE ASTROS' TITLE?

QUESTION: Baseball should have taken a cue from the NCAA and vacated the Astros' title. Would you have agreed?
BENFRED: No. And I would point to the same NCAA as reason. Those NCAA vacated titles are still celebrated by the schools that lost them. They are not wiped from memories.
There is no Men In Black mind correction for sports championships.
Baseball is not college basketball. Baseball cares about history and broken rules. Scandals live forever in baseball, and this one certainly will. Let the Astros keep their trophy and championship as a scarlet letter of sorts. It's hollow and tarnished.
I have to think the Dodgers would not want it handed over in retroactive fashion. And pretending that World Series didn't happen? That's not logical.
The cheating Astros won it. That should be the memory.