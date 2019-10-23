Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals

St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo (27) skates around with the Stanley Cup before the start of the St. Louis Blues season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Good reporting on the players-only meeting. Got an editorial opinion on the value of those?

JT: Appreciate that. I believe we were the only media outlet to have anything on that.

I think in general, player-only meetings can be beneficial. But the more you have them, I think there might be diminishing returns. The one thing that was surprising about this one is that it came so early in the season. But I thought Pietrangelo had a great answer on that, saying they have high expectations for the team and were determined to get off to a better start this season. (As opposed to last year.) They wanted to stop the mini-skid right then and there.