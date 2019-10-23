QUESTION: Good reporting on the players-only meeting. Got an editorial opinion on the value of those?
JT: Appreciate that. I believe we were the only media outlet to have anything on that.
I think in general, player-only meetings can be beneficial. But the more you have them, I think there might be diminishing returns. The one thing that was surprising about this one is that it came so early in the season. But I thought Pietrangelo had a great answer on that, saying they have high expectations for the team and were determined to get off to a better start this season. (As opposed to last year.) They wanted to stop the mini-skid right then and there.