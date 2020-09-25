 Skip to main content
VANDERBILT AT NO. 10 TEXAS A&M
VANDERBILT AT NO. 10 TEXAS A&M

Mond leads No. 10 Texas A&M in opener against Vanderbilt

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks with his team as wide receiver Ainias Smith (17) looks on as they play Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M's football program was placed on probation and Fisher given a six-month show cause order by the NCAA on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after the Aggies were found to have violated recruiting and other rules beginning in January 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate

Line: Texas A&M by 30 ½

Quick Hit: Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Aggies are an SEC West darkhorse. Sound familiar? We can’t help ourselves in expecting A&M to fulfill all its potential, with all its money, all its fans, all its recruiting advantages. One day the Aggies will rise up and unseat the Alabamas, Auburns and LSUs on top of the division food chain? Right? Jimbo Fisher should have a defense to keep the Aggies in most games, plus a veteran quarterback in Kellen Mond. We won’t learn much about A&M this week. Vanderbilt

Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 44, Vanderbilt 13

