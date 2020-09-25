VANDERBILT AT NO. 10 TEXAS A&M

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
Line: Texas A&M by 30 ½
Quick Hit: Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Aggies are an SEC West darkhorse. Sound familiar? We can’t help ourselves in expecting A&M to fulfill all its potential, with all its money, all its fans, all its recruiting advantages. One day the Aggies will rise up and unseat the Alabamas, Auburns and LSUs on top of the division food chain? Right? Jimbo Fisher should have a defense to keep the Aggies in most games, plus a veteran quarterback in Kellen Mond. We won’t learn much about A&M this week. Vanderbilt
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 44, Vanderbilt 13
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.