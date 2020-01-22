VINCE DUNN, Defenseman

GORDO ON DUNN: He hasn’t been as sheltered this season (55.9 percent offensive zone starts) as last season (61.1 percent). In fact, he has moved up to see some Top 4 duty. He is plus-14 with strong possession metrics, due in part to his usage. He has improved his giveaway rate from last season and his point production (seven goals, seven assists) would improve with more power-play time (just 1:28 per game) this season. He is playing a more physical game, at coach Berube’s urging, and his fight with Jacob Trouba reminded us he won’t won a Lady Byng Award.