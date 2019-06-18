GORDO ON DUNN: He took a big step forward during his second NHL season, scoring 12 goals and adding 23 assists with a plus-14 rating. Dunn, 22, has filled the puck-moving void Kevin Shattenkirk's trade left on the blue line. He is easily the most creative point man on the Blues power play. He proved his toughness by coming back with a broken jaw to help defeat the Bruins in the Cup Final. Dunn contributed eight points in 20 playoff games, but that came with a minus-5 rating and the need to limit his exposure to high-scoring opposing forwards.
