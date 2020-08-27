 Skip to main content
VINCE DUNN, Defenseman
GORDO ON DUNN: He took a step back offensively (just 23 points in 71 games), but he increased his defensive zone starts (43.5 percent, up from 38.9 in 2018-19) as Berube sheltered him less. Dunn’s possession metrics and plus-minus (plus-15) held steady from the season before.

He picked up his scoring pace late in the regular season (nine points in 17 games), then had a rough postseason all around. He had three assists in nine games, but he took four minor penalties, finished minus-2 and had five giveaways with just one takeaway. Dunn suffered some big breakdowns in the middle of the ice and the Canucks made him pay.

Grade: C-minus

