QUESTION: Who is the closer next season?
GOOLD: Hicks is expected back around the All-Star break. That's the timetable, but it's subject to change based on his spring training and how he moves step by step through the recovery process. Someone will have emerged by then, and I wouldn't discount Ryan Helsley as that someone. Sleeper midseason pick would be Alex Reyes.
Obviously, Carlos Martinez's health is the other major factor. He wants to start. The Cardinals are paying him to start. They want him to embrace the commitment to getting himself ready to start and staying true to a starter's schedule between starts to remain in the rotation. Can't predict at this point whether that will happen.