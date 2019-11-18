QUESTION: Has John Gant lost a little luster with the team? He obviously wore down after the break, but he was THE high-leverage setup guy for a while list year. What are the expectations for him?
GOOLD: That's an interesting way to put it. He's coming up on arb eligibility, but there doesn't seem to be much chatter around the Cardinals that he'll be non-tendered. That would be a sure sign of trouble for his standing.
Instead, the Cardinals have mentioned him as a pitcher who should come to spring training ready to be a part of the starter competition (again) and at least in the conversation for the setup role. They will need that role filled as Hicks won't be available until July-ish, and that means that they'll need a closer to emerge, especially if Martinez is a starter. Lots of moving parts, and the Cardinals sure seem interested in Gant being one of them.