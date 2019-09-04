QUESTION: Fowler, Martinez, Bader, O'Neill, Carlson. Is management satisfied with those five players as major-league outfield depth going into 2020?
GOOLD: Which outfielders are on the roster might depend on who is playing 3B. And on the roster as a whole — it's going to be approached that way in this coming season. Dylan Carlson is a factor. He'll have a shot at being a regular in 2020. That could be in left. That could be in right. That could be in center. We'll see.
We'll see how his spring goes, how Bader arrives, and who is left from the inevitable trade coming this winter.
Follow-up: Cards need to thin their OF crop this offseason.
GOOLD: No such thing as too much talent. And haven't we seen them do this before? They need more impact players, less players they want to move around to de-clutter.
To multiple follow-up questions about the five outfielders named above and the outlook for 2020, Goold replied:
(Management) really doesn't have to be "satisfied" today, candidly. They can still wait to see how it plays out and who is left and who is playing well come 2020. It's really either too early or a decision they just don't have to make. Again, there's no such thing as too much talent.