COMMENT: The Brewers and Cubs seem to be weaker teams for next year, the Pirates are tanking, and the Reds, while improving, may not be there just yet. The Cardinals subtracted Wacha and probably Ozuna and have not replaced them. The Cardinals won the division with only 91 wins last year, the fewest of any division winner. So is it possible that a team could win the Central in 2020 with a losing record?
COMMISH: The division does portend to be weaker but -- except for the Pirates -- more balanced, as I see the Reds as contenders along with the Cardinals, Brewers and Cubs. Ninety wins or fewer might be enough to win it considering that the interleague schedule for the NL Central is against the AL East with meat-grinders such as the Yankees, Red Sox and Rays plus young, dangerous Toronto on everybody's slate in the NL Central.
It is virtually impossible for a team to win a division with a losing record because nearly half the schedule, 76 of a team's 162 games, is played within the division and somebody has to win every game.
Follow-up: If Ozuna signs with the Reds, do you think they will win the NL Central?
COMMISH: They don't appear to be a very good defensive club, especially if Moustakas is playing second base. But they could contend because both their bullpen and rotation look solid.