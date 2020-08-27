VLADIMIR TARASENKO, Forward

GORDO ON TARASENKO: During the previous five seasons he scored 33 or more goals and put 264 or more shots on goal. But this season he lasted just 10 games before suffering still another shoulder injury. Despite all of his extra time to recover from his surgical repairs, Tarasenko failed to answer the postseason bell. He drifted through four games in Edmonton without doing much and then shut down again due to lingering shoulder issues, which will require a third surgery.
His uncertain future is a massive concern for the Blues.
Grade: Incomplete
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.