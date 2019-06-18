GORDO ON TARASENKO: Like many Blues, he struggled early on this season before elevating his play during the second half. Tarasenko scored 46 points in 39 regular season games during the New Year, then he scored 11 goals in 26 playoff games. He produced 80 fewer shot attempts than during the previous season, but he improved his all-around play. Tarasenko was less sheltered than the season before (58.3 percent offensive zone starts, down from 68.8 percent). He earned his plus-8 rating at even strength with solid possession metrics: 54.3 percent Corsi For and 54.9 percent Fenwick For. On the other hand, he was minus-5 during the playoffs and he had a hand in his team's dismal 1-for-18 power-play showing.
