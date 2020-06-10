VLADI'S VALUE
0 comments

VLADI'S VALUE

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

Vladimir Tarasenko scores in the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston on May 29, 2019. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: Watched the Game 2 Finals replay Tuesday night, and Tarasenko's goal is sick -- stopped on the shot, he spins as he falls to the ice and whacks in the rebound! Where do you see Vladi in 3 years or 5 years? Still a scoring machine?

JT: I did a story earlier during the coronavirus pause on a Blues mural ("Market Street Dream") commissioned to noted sports artist Rick Rush by a St. Louis businessman. One of the featured details on the mural is that amazing goal by Tarasenko.

I think Tarasenko is more than capable of keeping up his scoring pace over the next 3 to 5 years. I think you have to be concerned, however, about injuries. He's had 2 shoulder surgeries and a knee procedure over the past three seasons. Is his body starting to wear down? Since both surgeries were on the same shoulder, will that turn into a chronic-type injury?

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports