VOLS, TIGERS GOING IN OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS?

QUESTION: Is last week’s result a fair barometer of where Mizzou’s program is at compared to Tennessee?
MATTER: I'm always cautious in putting too much stock into one game - especially during an unconventional season like this. But, yes. Tennessee and Missouri have been trending in opposite directions for the last 18 months or so. I'm not completely beholden to recruiting rankings, but they're a fair measuring stick of talent. Compare these Rivals.com class rankings for the last four years:
2020: Vols 8 ... Mizzou 54
2019: Vols 13 ... Mizzou 34
2018: Vols 20 ... Mizzou 39
2017: Vols 15 ... Mizzou 49
Tennessee is clearly brining in more talent than Mizzou. That’s not up for debate at this point.
Another way to measure the team's talent and player development: the NFL draft. Over the last four drafts (2017-20), here's what the two programs have produced:
Tennessee: 11 picks overall, five picks from Rds. 1 through 3
Mizzou: 6 picks overall, three picks from Rds. 1 through 3
- The numbers aren’t as strikingly different there, but the Vols still have the edge. Tennessee has rarely fulfilled its potential since Mizzou joined the SEC, but Jeremy Pruitt has some staff continuity and is finding traction in recruiting and on the field. He became an easy target for criticism after the hiring fiasco in Knoxville and a few other incidents his first year on the job. But he seems to have things in order in year three. I'm still not putting the Vols in the upper class of the SEC East, but they're clearly the top program right now in the middle class - and knocking on the door of Georgia and Florida.
