QUESTION: Michael Wacha against the Cubs on Friday ... does anyone else have a bad feeling about this? Are the Cardinals considering starting someone else?
BENFRED: There is evidence to be uncertain, certainly. There are not plans to not start him. Who would start in his place? This is what the Cardinals signed up for when they didn't improve the 5th rotation spot. Cross the fingers. Hope for the best.
Wacha has been more good than bad since the trade deadline. His final two starts will be big ones. Wacha gave up four earned (five total) in five innings in his lone start against the Cubs this season. It was at Wrigley. In his four starts there since the start of the 2017 season, he has a 7.71 ERA in 21 innings. The Cubs are slugging .524 against him during that span. Buckle up!