QUESTION: So Wacha isn’t their 5th starter. Maybe the FO wasn’t sure about that but they should be now. Who do we have internally to make the next start -- someone not named "Ponce" or Wacha -- and when do they get the call?
BENFRED: Crickets.
The Cardinals are going to have to try to get crafty. Use an "opener"? Piggyback? Gotta do something. Or return to Wacha. Or give Ponce another chance.
There is no secret answer, guys. The Cardinals had a hole. They ignored it. They hoped it would cover itself up.
But it's exposed, and the Cardinals are 1-5 after hibernating at the trade deadline.