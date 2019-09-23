QUESTION: Do you believe Waino is coming back in 2020? It should be a very big deal at the game next Sunday if he's not.
COMMISH: I hope Waino is coming back. It does appear as he will be pitching next Sunday, especially if the Cardinals have clinched, and he probably will have to answer that question more directly after the game. He surely has proven he still can pitch effectively.
To a follow-up question about Waino in 2020, Commish replied:
I'm going to guess yes, he will be back on something of the same-type deal he had this year. But you never know. He has an infant son now and I'm sure Waino wants to spend more time with him.