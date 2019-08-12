QUESTION: What will Adam Wainwright do in 2020?
COMMISH: He either pitches for the Cardinals or not at all.
He has shown he has something left in the tank for this year. He has to decide if it's worth it to try to push the envelope one more time, especially now that he and his wife have adopted a baby. I'm sure he would like to be around to help more.
Follow-up: What is the starting rotation next year? Mikolas, Flaherty, Hudson, who else? Martinez? Ponce? An outside arm?
COMMISH: I think you've covered the five in-house candidates. But there needs to be an out-of-house addition.