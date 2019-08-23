QUESTION: If Adam Wainwright has a few more starts like the one he had Wednesday night, do you think he'll consider retiring? It’s sad to watch ballplayers who were once so talented try to hang on at the end.
BENFRED: Adam Wainwright is 37 and pitching on a one-year deal that suggested he could wind up in the bullpen. He has considered retirement in the past, and I'm not sure why this offseason would be any different. If you're asking if he's going to retire in the midst of the season, no, I don't expect that.
And he's actually pitched better than most expected this season. He's gone five-plus innings in each of his last six starts. He's allowed three or fewer earned runs in four of those. He has just two fewer quality starts this season than Jack Flaherty's 12. For a guy who was a big question mark entering the season, he's pitched pretty well.