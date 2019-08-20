QUESTION: Is this Wainwright's last year? If it is, it'd be nice to know now. He deserves a farewell tour.
GOOLD: He has not said one way or the other, except to suggest that he signed a one-year contract for a reason and that he does want to leave the game on his terms -- not shoved from it due to injury or poor performance (or both).
He has plans for life after baseball and certainly will be wooed toward them at season's end, but he has not given any final answer about this and when asked has suggested he would prefer to come to a decision after the season is over, or let a successful team and a successful finish make the decision for him.