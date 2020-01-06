WAINO'S 2020 ROLE?

QUESTION: Is Waino in 2020 more likely a bridge for an internal guy moving upstream, or a pending free agent floating from elsewhere like a Bauer, Ray or Stroman?
BENFRED: Don't overthink it. Adam Wainwright is a starter the Cardinals hope to see finish with a flourish, an expectation he earned based off of his performance last season.
He's not the ace. Don't have those expectations. He's a starter until someone pitches him out of that spot, and it's going to take someone clearly pitching him out of that spot — either because of their excellence or his lack of it — for him to be moved to the bullpen.