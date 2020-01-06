WAINO'S 2020 ROLE?
0 comments

WAINO'S 2020 ROLE?

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 3 NLDS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright celebrates getting a strikeout to end the sixth inning during Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Is Waino in 2020 more likely a bridge for an internal guy moving upstream, or a pending free agent floating from elsewhere like a Bauer, Ray or Stroman?

BENFRED: Don't overthink it. Adam Wainwright is a starter the Cardinals hope to see finish with a flourish, an expectation he earned based off of his performance last season.

He's not the ace. Don't have those expectations. He's a starter until someone pitches him out of that spot, and it's going to take someone clearly pitching him out of that spot — either because of their excellence or his lack of it — for him to be moved to the bullpen.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports