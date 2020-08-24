WAINO'S WHEREABOUTS IN 2021?

QUESTION (posted by "Adam Wainwright"): Do I play for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021? I’d sure like to.
GOOLD: Sure seems possible, even likely. But there is also the consideration that Yadier Molina goes elsewhere and tries to take you with him. Interesting conversations ahead for the Cardinals with their face-of-the-franchise battery.
Follow-up: Yadi looks none the worse from his COVID-19 experience. What will it take to sign him this offseason?
GOOLD: A commitment of two years, at this point. Not sure on the dollars. But both sides recognize it will be less than his salary at the moment. What's not clear is how much less.
