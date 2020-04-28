WAIT ... 'ALBERT O' NEEDS MOTIVATION?
WAIT ... 'ALBERT O' NEEDS MOTIVATION?

University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam skips into the end zone against South Carolina. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: What do you mean when you say Drew Lock could know how to motivate Albert O? Is a chance to play in the NFL not enough motivation?

BENFRED: You would think so, right?

It wasn't always so with the tight end, though.

A former Mizzou coach -- not Odom but someone on his former staff -- once told me that if Albert wanted to be a star as much as those around him wanted it for him, he would be unstoppable.

He's not a bad kid. He is confusing to those who see his gifts -- size, speed, skill -- but also see a hesitation to max them all out with the kind of work ethic, determination and physicality that would make him a force.

He need to become tougher mentally and physically if he's going to stick in the league.

