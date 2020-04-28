WAIT ... 'ALBERT O' NEEDS MOTIVATION?

QUESTION: What do you mean when you say Drew Lock could know how to motivate Albert O? Is a chance to play in the NFL not enough motivation?
BENFRED: You would think so, right?
It wasn't always so with the tight end, though.
A former Mizzou coach -- not Odom but someone on his former staff -- once told me that if Albert wanted to be a star as much as those around him wanted it for him, he would be unstoppable.
He's not a bad kid. He is confusing to those who see his gifts -- size, speed, skill -- but also see a hesitation to max them all out with the kind of work ethic, determination and physicality that would make him a force.
He need to become tougher mentally and physically if he's going to stick in the league.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.