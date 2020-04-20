WAIT — IT'S NOT AN OFFICIAL CHAT WITHOUT ARENADO QUERIES!

QUESTION: New rumors circulating that the Cardinals had an Arenado deal with Colorado 90 percent done before the lockdown. Fact or fiction?
COMMISH: How could we have a chat without an Arenado rumor?! This makes 47 weeks in succession, or something like that.
Answer: Fiction.
Follow-up: Would the Cards still try to get Arenado in the offseason?
COMMISH: The Cardinals still will covet Arenado but his pricetag of $32 or $33 million a year will be even higher with teams' revenues down. There would have to be a creative financial deal made.
Follow-up: Given your insight on teams being reluctant to or unable to sign big money FA contracts, that would seem to indicate that Arenado is unlikely to opt out after next season.
COMMISH: Yes, Arenado's options to make the same type of money might be more limited in the free-agent arena. If he wanted to go somewhere sooner than later, he would have to force a trade. And that won't be easy either.
