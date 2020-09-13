WAIT 'TIL (THE YEAR AFTER) NEXT YEAR

COMMENT: Seems like the Cards are the team everyone expected: A pitching roster full of depth but lacking greatness, and an offense anchored by an outfield that is a revolving door for anyone that wants a tryout. Thus, the team plods along at .500 offering more of the same baseball for at least another year or two with mostly the same roster.
GORDO: Yeah, I would expect more of the same through next season. At that point there will be a big opportunity for signficant change.
I do like this team's supply of pitching that could keep them in the postseason hunt. Right-priced additions like Brad Miller could add some depth to the lineup lacking it.
