WAIT TO PAY FLAHERTY?

QUESTION: Why should Jack Flaherty have any beef about getting paid more? He was only 8-9 in 2018, and he is only 19-19 for his career. We really don’t know yet what we have in Jack Flaherty, do we? Wouldn’t the Cardinals be wise to wait to throw money at him?
GORDO: What are you watching? Flaherty is one of the most talented pitchers in the game. ESPN recently had him as the No. 6 starter in the entire industry. At that level he is worth $30 million a year on the open market, which he does not have access to. THAT is his beef about salary.