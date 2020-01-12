WAIT TO PAY FLAHERTY?
0 comments

WAIT TO PAY FLAHERTY?

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis

Jack Flaherty heads to the mound with a 13-0 lead in Game 5 of the NLDS in Atlanta. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Why should Jack Flaherty have any beef about getting paid more? He was only 8-9 in 2018, and he is only 19-19 for his career. We really don’t know yet what we have in Jack Flaherty, do we? Wouldn’t the Cardinals be wise to wait to throw money at him?

GORDO: What are you watching? Flaherty is one of the most talented pitchers in the game. ESPN recently had him as the No. 6 starter in the entire industry. At that level he is worth $30 million a year on the open market, which he does not have access to. THAT is his beef about salary.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports