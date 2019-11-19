QUESTION: Do the Cardinals have any sort of metrics or inside knowledge that makes them believe Matt Carpenter can bounce back next year?
BENFRED: It seems to be more old-fashioned hope than anything.
The Cardinals are basically saying, look, he can't be as bad as he was last season. Look at what he did for that awesome stretch in 2018. Can Carpenter be better than 2019? Sure. Can be he close to what he was during that stretch in 2018? Tough to imagine that at this point, but who knows.
Since September 2018, he has been one of the least effective regular hitters in baseball. If he can be somewhere close to his career average, the Cardinals would have to be thrilled.