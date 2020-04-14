WAITING FOR CARLSON

QUESTION: If baseball returns with expanded rosters and a shortened season, does that increase the chances of Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson making the roster out of Camp 2?
BENFRED: I will simply point to the signs we have been given. The Cardinals saw Dylan Carlson rock spring training, and it did not convince them that they needed to break camp with him. That was clear in how the playing time was being assigned before spring training was canceled. The Cardinals were decreasing chances for Carlson. The foreshadowing was there that he was going to start the season at Class AAA, in part to give Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas first dibs at locking down left field, and in part to keep from starting Carlson's service-time clock.
So, if whatever baseball looks like when baseball comes back offers that same situation, it's probably wise to expect to see the Cardinals making the same decision. No matter how big the major league roster becomes, Carlson is likely only going to be on it if he's playing close to every day. He's not going to break camp with the team to sit on the bench in St. Louis, or Jupiter, or Arizona, or wherever else this hypothetical season could be played.
Another thing to keep in mind is this: In what could be a significantly shorter season, slow-playing the promotion of a player who could be better than the players you are playing in the majors has a greater chance of making you wish you handled things differently. Still, the Cardinals have shown how they intend to play their hand, and it's going to be the conservative play.
