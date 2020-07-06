WAITING ON CARLSON
0 comments

WAITING ON CARLSON

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson (68) takes live batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

COMMENT: Too bad we won't see Dylan Carlson on the opening day roster, and instead get two inconsistent players in Bader and O'Neill, along with Fowler, in the outfield.

COMMISH: Carlson won't be here until he is a regular player. The front office already has said that O'Neill, Thomas, Bader and Fowler will get the first shots at regular work. That doesn't mean that couldn't change by the first few days of August.

But let's see how some of these intrasquad games go in the next couple of weeks, because players and pitchers on both sides will be trying.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports