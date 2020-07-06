WAITING ON CARLSON

COMMENT: Too bad we won't see Dylan Carlson on the opening day roster, and instead get two inconsistent players in Bader and O'Neill, along with Fowler, in the outfield.
COMMISH: Carlson won't be here until he is a regular player. The front office already has said that O'Neill, Thomas, Bader and Fowler will get the first shots at regular work. That doesn't mean that couldn't change by the first few days of August.
But let's see how some of these intrasquad games go in the next couple of weeks, because players and pitchers on both sides will be trying.
