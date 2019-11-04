QUESTION: What sense do you get about Waino returning or not? Season's been over a couple weeks -- I thought he'd make an announcement by now. Not sure what there is to think about. The longer this hangs out there the more indecisive Waino looks.
COMMISH: I would think we'll have an answer on the Wainwright issue in the next week or so, if not sooner. He can be in my rotation. He won 14 this past year. And his clubhouse influence almost is unrivaled anywhere else.
Follow-up: You are around the team so much, what are the types of things you see that make Wainwright so influential in the clubhouse?
COMMISH: He will talk to pitchers throughout a game, whether they're young or old ones, and often in the clubhouse he will talk to a young pitcher to answer a question or offer an opinion. Everyone feels very comfortable talking to him and he seems always accessible.