WAS CARDS' RESPONSE APPROPRIATE IN THE MUNOZ SITUATION?

COMMENT: I'm wondering if the Cardinals' reaction to Yairo Munoz going AWOL was a bit harsh. We're talking about a kid (albeit 25 years old) who is exhibiting symptoms of a serious emotional issue. If his problem was a physical illness, would the Cardinals have been so quick to unconditionally release him without at least trying to re-establish communication? Contrast this reaction to the wonderful way the same people dealt with Stephen Piscotty when he was in crisis. Is it too late for the Cardinals to show the same caring and concern to Muñoz?
COMMISH: Munoz cut the bond with 'Mo' and the Cardinals when he didn't show up for an MRI for his hamstring and instead bolted to the Dominican Republic without telling anyone in authority until the club heard from his agent.
It was something of a knee-jerk reaction by the Cardinals, but Munoz did not have a leg to stand on, so to speak. He was going to be fortunate to make the club out of spring training, especially since he had options left. Several dozen at-bats in Memphis might actually have helped him.
Some scouts from other teams already have asked about signing him when he clears waivers. Remember Mike Matheny, now in Kansas City, had Munoz on his 2018 Cardinals team.