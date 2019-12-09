COMMENT: Time will tell, but I think the Cardinals made a mistake in pursuing Goldschmidt instead of Bryce Harper. I thought he fit the team on the field better (they already had a 36-homer first baseman in Carp and a glaring hole in RF), but beyond that, it seems like he would have brought more excitement to the ballpark. ... There's an electricity about Harper that makes the game more fun. Were there any strong advocates in the front office for making a serious run at Harper or was everyone pretty much in agreement that they'd only entertain it if his market faltered?
GOOLD: There were advocates within the Cardinals executive branch and ownership to pursue Bryce Harper, yes. And one of the reasons was touching on what you disclose: The clear charismatic star player. Now, those same people were thrilled to get Goldschmidt. Different personality. Different style of player. But by many measures better, and a better fit for the team.
There are members of the Cardinals baseball group that do see the need for a personality to energize the fan base. They would welcome that being a homegrown player, honestly. On a related note, there is conversation around the Cardinals about how the game-going experience at Busch could also rev up the fan excitement about the team and that the atmosphere there could use a jolt. That has been discussed too because they see what some of the other ballparks are doing to enliven the experience. The Cardinals have to find a way to be traditional -- their brand -- without being staid.