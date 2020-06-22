WAS THERE A MATHENY-OQUENDO RIFT?

QUESTION: Was there ever a rift between former manager Mike Matheny and coach Jose Oquendo I understand Oquendo stepped aside after '15 to deal with his knee issues, and if I recall, it was Mo's decision to put him back on the big league staff in '18, which seems unusual.
GOOLD: Plenty was written about this. There were many things going on at the same time. Yes, Mike Matheny had increasingly become cloistered and was relying less on his coaches. You'll recall that the team fired Derek Lilliquist at one point, and that was partially because the interaction between the pitching coach and manager had grown distant, thinned, not strained because there wasn't a lot of it to strain.
But also Oquendo had to have knee surgery, and there was concern from the front office on whether he could be on the field during the game -- what kind of liability was there for him moving around out there, especially to avoid injury. They talked to him about being the bench coach, about being an infield coach, and so on, but he wanted to be on the field, or not at all. He also could read the room on what that would be like in the dugout. At third base, he had autonomy from a distance.
Would he have had the manager's ear in the dugout? Fair question. He also had said in the years leading up to the move that he wanted to be closer to home, in Florida, and working with younger players.
Yes, Mozeliak wooed him back to the dugout. He also had the health to be back at third base. And there was a reshuffling of the coaching staff that attempted to change the culture of that coaching staff. Don't discount Oquendo's fondness for Shildt in that equation.
Follow-up: How involved is Ozzie Smith with the team? Is he back in good graces with them and them with him?
GOOLD: He's been a fixture at spring training as a visiting coach for, goodness, the past eight years now. He's around the ballpark a lot. He spends time talking with DeJong and Wong, and cracking jokes and hanging out with Willie McGee.
He's around a lot. He does speaking for the team, he represents the team, he does events at the ballpark. He's also heavily involved with the National Baseball Hall of Fame, so the Cardinals aren't his only baseball venture.
Since La Russa's retirement, Ozzie Smith has been far more active with the team, and Mike Matheny deserves a lot of credit for making sure that happened.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.