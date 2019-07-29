QUESTION: It seems like Marcus Stroman's price (two Mets prospects) was pretty attainable. Is there a reason the Cardinals weren't playing in those waters?
GOOLD: Candidly, I never heard from sources that Stroman was near the top of the Cardinals' list. On it? Sure. But the feedback I got around the All-Star break was that they had other, preferred targets ahead of Stroman.
And while some of those targets may not hit the open market, we do know that some will -- Robbie Ray -- and there have been others who could be available -- "Thor" Syndergaard -- that would be higher on that list for the Cardinals.
Follow-up: There's talk about the Cards being extremely interested in Miami lefty Caleb Smith. While he fits the mold of someone the Cards covet (5 years of control), would the Marlins seriously consider trading Smith?
GOOLD: He would be of interest to the Cardinals, yes. Have not been able to confirm Miami as interested in moving him.