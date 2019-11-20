COMMENT: At this point, Kostin is wasted in the NHL. If Berube isn't going to play him, let him keep developing in the AHL.
JT: Over the long term, I agree with you. Over the short term, any exposure to the NHL is of great benefit for Kostin. Just being around the NHL scene, seeing how the players prepare, practice, study video, etc. And also seeing what the pace and tempo is not only of games but of practice. But yeah, the guy needs more than than 6 minutes a game.
I asked Berube on Wednesday about the playing time vs. Tampa; Berube says it was on him, not anything that Kostin did or didn't do against the Lightning. Berube frequently shortens his lines in tight games — basically using just three — in close games. And this season, the vast majority of games have been close.
The Blues, by the way, are 9-0-5 in one-goal games. Berube said he went to three lines much of Tuesday's game.